The Gas Hub’s 'Parks and Places' returns in 2020

Thursday, 28 November 2019

The Gas Hub’s Parks and Places returns to Upper Hutt in 2020

For the fifth year in a row, Upper Hutt City Council’s Activation team and The Gas Hub are proud to bring back Parks & Places to the Upper Hutt Community. The Parks & Places programme provides a line-up of fun events for everyone from January to March 2020.

Parks & Places helps Activation promote the positive health benefits of being active by offering the community an opportunity to get out over summer. Events will be run in Upper Hutt parks and open spaces, with events being free or low-cost.

Activation and The Gas Hub are aiming for all of the Parks & Places events to be zero-waste.

The Gas Hub actively supports its local communities, encouraging people to have fun being active.

“With The Gas Hub as our major sponsor for Parks & Places, we have gained the opportunity to be more creative in the activities we deliver,” says Activation Team Leader Ellie Davidson. “As our relationship has grown, the awareness of Parks & Places, The Gas Hub and Council’s Activation team has grown alongside it.”

Activation is again offering a line-up of their iconic events such as Cardboard Chaos, Picnic and Play, Bike the Trail, and Top School, along with some exciting new weekly play opportunities in Silverstream and Timberlea.

Keep an eye out for The Gas Hub’s Parks & Places events on Eventfinda and follow the Activation Facebook page for more awesome opportunities to encourage you to get out and be active over summer!

For more information and to view our calendar, go to www.facebook.com/ActivationUH

