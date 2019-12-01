Witnesses sought after pedestrian injured, Onehunga

Police are seeking information about an incident that left a pedestrian injured in Onehunga last week.

About 5.40pm on Thursday 21 November, a man crossing from the south side of Church Street, near Goodman Place, was struck by a silver Honda CRV, which was travelling westbound.

The man suffered moderate injuries and required medical attention.

While the driver of the vehicle initially stopped and spoke with the pedestrian, they then drove off, and the registration number was not obtained.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of that vehicle, or anyone else who might have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191122/0027.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

