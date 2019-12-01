Witnesses sought after pedestrian injured, Onehunga
Sunday, 1 December 2019, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Witnesses sought after pedestrian injured,
Onehunga"
Police are seeking information about an incident
that left a pedestrian injured in Onehunga last
week.
About 5.40pm on Thursday 21 November, a man crossing
from the south side of Church Street, near Goodman Place,
was struck by a silver Honda CRV, which was travelling
westbound.
The man suffered moderate injuries and required
medical attention.
While the driver of the vehicle
initially stopped and spoke with the pedestrian, they then
drove off, and the registration number was not
obtained.
Police are hoping to speak with the driver of
that vehicle, or anyone else who might have witnessed the
crash.
Anyone with information should get in touch with
Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number
191122/0027.
Information can also be provided anonymously
by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology
257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.
That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.
But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>