CORRECTION: Serious crash, Opotiki
Monday, 2 December 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A statement issued by Police this morning regarding a
crash in Opotiki yesterday is not correct.
The person
seriously injured in the crash has not died.
Police
sincerely apologise for the error and any distress this may
have caused the man’s family.
We are working to
determine how this error has occurred and ensure it does not
happen
again.
