Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pike River mine – regulatory exemption granted by WorkSafe

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

WorkSafe has accepted a Pike River Recovery Agency (PRRA) regulatory exemption request which clears the way for the agency to begin work to recover the mine drift.

Regulation 170 (4) (a) of the Mining Operations and Quarrying Regulations 2016 requires that there must always be an ability for workers to escape from a mine in an intake airway. At Pike River mine that would be created by a process known as ‘exhausting ventilation’ where fresh air is drawn into the mine up the roadway and later sucked out of the mine through a duct by a fan.

PRRA sought an exemption to use a process called ‘forced ventilation’ in which fresh air is forced by a fan to the working space through a duct and then the air flows back (called return air) through the roadway to the entrance of the mine

WorkSafe is empowered to grant exemptions under S 220 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and currently has previously granted over 50 separate (non Pike-related) exemptions.

“WorkSafe undertook a detailed review of PRRA’s exemption request and determined that worker health and safety outcomes were at least equivalent to the outcome of adhering to the regulation itself,” WorkSafe General Manager Regulatory Effectiveness and Legal Mike Hargreaves said.

“WorkSafe was satisfied that the PRRA request met all legislative requirements for the granting of an exemption.”

The exemption will take effect from 5 December 2019 which is the date it will be formally gazetted.

“This exemption does not change the requirement in the Health and Safety at Work Act on PRRA to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, a healthy and safe work environment,” Mr Hargreaves said.

The exemption has two conditions. It applies only to re-entry and recovery of the drift up to the phenolic plug installed recently by PRRA at the end of the 2.3 kilometre drift and which must remain in place and effective throughout the recovery work. The second condition requires that if there is any change that could have any effect on the health and safety of workers, PRRA’s critical controls will be implemented and an action response plan will be triggered and WorkSafe will be advised.

“WorkSafe will monitor drift recovery activity at the mine to ensure PRRA implement all the controls they have indicated are necessary for safe working,” Mr Hargreaves said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 