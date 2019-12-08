Transpower assets damaged by Rangitata flooding

Transpower advises that nine of its towers on one transmission line crossing the Rangitata River have been damaged by the flooding.

There has been no loss of power to communities as a result of the damage, with Christchurch and the upper South Island currently being supplied by other transmission circuits.

Transpower does not anticipate there will be any issue with the supply of electricity, unless the situation changes.

One of the towers has been swept away by the flood waters, two are on the ground and a further six are standing but have varying degrees of damage.

Transpower’s primary objective today is to ensure the areas around the towers and line is safe, so that further assessment can take place and we can begin to plan the repairs. The line is not live.

We will reprioritise existing work to ensure repairs can occur as quickly as possible however repairs will be impacted by the ability to gain access to the towers in the vicinity of the Rangitata River.

