Forecast indicates weather to clear but precautions still in place



Weather in the Lakes District is forecast to clear from today, however Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) in conjunction with the Otago Regional Council (ORC) is continuing to closely monitor lake levels and weather patterns.

“The predicted lake levels are in-line with what we have been expecting but we will keep a close eye on them as the week progresses and implement precautionary measures as needed,” said QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure and Acting Controller, Peter Hansby.

Both lakes would peak today and into tomorrow, well short of the 1999 floods.

Road closures remain in place for Wanaka, and subject to lake level assessments for Lake Wakatipu, there may be a road closure this evening for lower Beach Street (from Rees to Shotover Streets). All closures are to ensure any water on the streets is not pushed into adjacent premises.

If the road is closed, this will be in effect from 8.00pm tonight until 6.00am on Monday morning for vehicles only. Pedestrian access would still be available.

More sand and sandbags have been delivered to Dunmore Street in Wānaka today, and stock can also be accessed from the Beach and Rees Street sites in Queenstown, should they be required.

The public is advised to stay out of the water on the foreshore of lakes in order to avoid any potential hazards, such as floating debris and submerged structures.

For those considering heading north today, the State Highways from Otago to Canterbury are currently closed due to flooding and slips, especially near the Rangitata River.

“This is a situation which we are monitoring in addition to the lake levels in our district. For the latest information on these highways and whether it is safe for you to travel, we recommend you visit the NZTA Facebook page,” Mr Hansby added.

Further updates will be provided on QLDC’s Facebook page (@QLDCinfo), while updated levels for Lake Wakatipu and Lake Wānaka can be found below.

