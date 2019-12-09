Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Environment is the big winner in latest Council funding

Monday, 9 December 2019, 9:42 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Monday 9 December

The environment is the big winner in latest Council funding round

Wellington City Council’s Grants Subcommittee has allocated funds to recipients reflecting the diversity, creativity and vibrancy of the capital – and many projects that don’t cost the earth.

This round saw 49 organisations allocated $311,643 through the Arts and Culture, Social and Recreation, Natural Environment, and Waste Minimisation Seed Funds.

There were a wide variety and diverse range of recipients for this round, but investing in the future of the planet was a common theme with predator control, regeneration programmes, composting hubs, plastic reduction and waste diversion just a sample of the projects allocated funds.

Grants Subcommittee Chair, Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, says the applicants represent a raft of communities from around the capital.

“It’s wonderful to see the diversity of projects receiving funding – it really paints a picture of what our city is all about now. There are grants for everything from Gender Minorities Aotearoa, the Take 10 youth safe zone, Kaicycle Urban Farm, to Menzshed and Leisure Marchers in Tawa, for Youthline, and programmes and activities which build connections and community.

“I’m also pleased to see Wellington Round the Bays is also receiving a significant amount as they look at reusable options, and do more each year to reduce waste and its impact on the environment.”

Sport Wellington Round the Bays will get $17,993 from the Waste Minimisation Seed Fund for an initiative to reduce plastic waste via reduce/reuse, and encouraging community action and behaviour. Part of this includes removing the provision of plastic bottles from the finish line, and having Globelet reusable cups at hydration stations.

Major grants include:

• The Sound and Light Exploration Society for their concerts at the Pyramid Club space on Taranaki Street ($9,300)

• Arohanui Strings – Support for two terms of youth music training for children in Mt Cook and Holy Cross schools ($12,440)

• Gender Minorities Aotearoa – for community, education and support provided through The Gender Centre and Aunty Dana's ($30,000)

• Kaicycle Inc. – Kaicycle Urban Farm support for busy urban farm working from their base in Newtown, connecting community with nature and a range of food systems projects ($25,000)

• Vulnerable Support Charitable – contribution to operational costs of training and coordination for the weekly Saturday night Take 10 safe zone in Courtenay Place ($20,000)

• Youthline Wellington Incorporated – Support for their education programme and services for young people ($15,000)

• Papa Taiao – Support for local student enterprises that use waste using a circular economy model to create products to reduce waste ($10,000)

• Sustainability Trust – A pilot of Community Composting Hubs in the city ($15,262)

For more information and all recipients please visit the respective funding sections on our website: Arts and Culture, Social & Recreation Fund, Natural Environment Fund , and Waste Minimisation Seed Fund for links to recent and past allocations.

Applications are open again for community arts projects with a focus on youth, closing at the end of February and March – all the dates are on Council’s funding calendar.

ENDS


