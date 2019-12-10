Whakaari / White Island - work continues to enable recovery
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Whakaari / White Island - work continues to enable
recovery "
Work is continuing today to enable the
recovery of the eight people who remain unaccounted for on
Whakaari / White Island following yesterday’s
eruption.
Recovering the remaining victims and returning
them to their loved ones is an absolute priority for NZ
Police.
Police are working closely with experts from GNS
Science to get an understanding of the current environment
on Whakaari / White Island and the likelihood of any further
volcanic activity, as well as any risks posed to recovery
teams by gases in the atmosphere.
This is a heartbreaking
situation for all involved and we are working to provide
every support possible to the families and loved ones of
those killed and injured in the eruption.
Police Family
Liaison Officers are being deployed around New Zealand to
assist with that support.
Police understand the high level
of interest from media – both domestic and international
– regarding the nationalities of those killed and injured
in the eruption.
That information, as well as condition
updates for those injured in the eruption, will be released
at the earliest opportunity.
Whakatāne District Mayor
Judy Turner says her heart goes out to the injured, the
missing and the deceased, and their families and
whānau.
A Civil Defence Centre opened today at Te Kōputu
a te whanga a Toi (Whakatāne Library) at 49 Kākahoroa
Drive, Whakatāne to provide psycho-social support to those
that need this.
Please note that the Whakatāne iSITE is
closed for at least the next 24 hours - our immediate
priority is support for those visitors and operators
affected by yesterday's tragic
events.
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Five Confirmed Dead - Eight People Unaccounted For
Work has continued overnight to respond to the eruption on White Island. Enquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>