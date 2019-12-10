Whakaari / White Island - work continues to enable recovery

Work is continuing today to enable the recovery of the eight people who remain unaccounted for on Whakaari / White Island following yesterday’s eruption.

Recovering the remaining victims and returning them to their loved ones is an absolute priority for NZ Police.

Police are working closely with experts from GNS Science to get an understanding of the current environment on Whakaari / White Island and the likelihood of any further volcanic activity, as well as any risks posed to recovery teams by gases in the atmosphere.

This is a heartbreaking situation for all involved and we are working to provide every support possible to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in the eruption.

Police Family Liaison Officers are being deployed around New Zealand to assist with that support.

Police understand the high level of interest from media – both domestic and international – regarding the nationalities of those killed and injured in the eruption.

That information, as well as condition updates for those injured in the eruption, will be released at the earliest opportunity.

Whakatāne District Mayor Judy Turner says her heart goes out to the injured, the missing and the deceased, and their families and whānau.

A Civil Defence Centre opened today at Te Kōputu a te whanga a Toi (Whakatāne Library) at 49 Kākahoroa Drive, Whakatāne to provide psycho-social support to those that need this.

Please note that the Whakatāne iSITE is closed for at least the next 24 hours - our immediate priority is support for those visitors and operators affected by yesterday's tragic events.

