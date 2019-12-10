West Coast Heavy Rain Event Final Update
Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 4:46 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management
SH6 from Whataroa to Haast will be open from 10am
tomorrow Wednesday 11th December. This section of highway
will then be open daily from 8am to 8pm from Thursday 12th
December.
SH6 Whataroa to Hari Hari - NZTA are assessing
the possibility of an opening prior to Christmas but are
continuing to assess the damage to this section of highway
there will be a further update on the progress of this at
10am Friday.
We advise people to consider travel options
and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA
site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
The
escorted convoy of 153 vehicles, 5 buses, a food truck and
in excess of 440 people left Franz Josef at 1400 hours and
has been steadily progressing south and is currently at
Haast. There are 36 tourists remaining in Franz Josef and
they will be making their own arrangements to leave once the
road is open to the South from 10am tomorrow.
Residents at
Fox Glacier and Hari Hari are advised to continue to
conserve water until further notice.
The main network
power supply to Whataroa and Franz Josef is expected to be
restored late this evening.
It is expected that the main
network supply to Fox Glacier and all consumers south from
there will be restored tomorrow evening (Weds 11th). At the
time that main power is ready to be restored, the generator
will be disconnected but left on site until Monday as a
precaution.
Chorus are intending to temporarily reconnect
the fibre late Wednesday / early Thursday this is contingent
on work being completed at Dochertys Creek. Once this is
connected all telecommunications will be restored.
Westland Emergency Operations Centre is standing down
from 1800 hours tonight. The Recovery team will commence
activating the recovery plan from 0800 Wednesday 11th
December.
