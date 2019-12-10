West Coast Heavy Rain Event Final Update



SH6 from Whataroa to Haast will be open from 10am tomorrow Wednesday 11th December. This section of highway will then be open daily from 8am to 8pm from Thursday 12th December.

SH6 Whataroa to Hari Hari - NZTA are assessing the possibility of an opening prior to Christmas but are continuing to assess the damage to this section of highway there will be a further update on the progress of this at 10am Friday.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

The escorted convoy of 153 vehicles, 5 buses, a food truck and in excess of 440 people left Franz Josef at 1400 hours and has been steadily progressing south and is currently at Haast. There are 36 tourists remaining in Franz Josef and they will be making their own arrangements to leave once the road is open to the South from 10am tomorrow.

Residents at Fox Glacier and Hari Hari are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice.

The main network power supply to Whataroa and Franz Josef is expected to be restored late this evening.

It is expected that the main network supply to Fox Glacier and all consumers south from there will be restored tomorrow evening (Weds 11th). At the time that main power is ready to be restored, the generator will be disconnected but left on site until Monday as a precaution.

Chorus are intending to temporarily reconnect the fibre late Wednesday / early Thursday this is contingent on work being completed at Dochertys Creek. Once this is connected all telecommunications will be restored.

Westland Emergency Operations Centre is standing down from 1800 hours tonight. The Recovery team will commence activating the recovery plan from 0800 Wednesday 11th December.

© Scoop Media

