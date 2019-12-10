Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Underlying confidence in Ruapehu tourism

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Industry Forum highlights underlying confidence in Ruapehu tourism

Over 50 operators and other stakeholders involved in Ruapehu tourism attended the third annual Visit Ruapehu Industry Forum at the Chateau Tongariro on Wednesday (4 Dec 19).

The Industry Forum has established itself as an important feature on the Ruapehu tourism sector calendar providing the opportunity to scrutinise the year, discuss current issues, opportunities and headwinds and hear directly from other operators, Council, MBIE and Visit Ruapehu itself.

Mayor Don Cameron said it was great to see such an excellent turnout for a third year in a row which highlighted the growing strength of Ruapehu’s visitor sector and the continuing great work that Visit Ruapehu was doing.

“Despite a challenging winter due to bad weather limiting skiing days local tourism operators were quite rightly full of confidence for the future,” he said.

“This has been another massive year for Ruapehu tourism with a number of notable achievements including; Visit Ruapehu winning the Regional Tourism NZ Supreme Award, the opening of the Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa, the building of the Park and Ride transport hub in National Park Village and MBIE funding Council to implement the Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan.

On top of this local operators Forgotten World Adventures and Top 10 Holiday Park Ohakune won national awards and the Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park took out two national awards this year.

Although the Sky Waka gondola isn’t immune from some of the more extreme weather we can get on Mt Ruapehu it has clearly demonstrated that it is delivering on its promises.”

Mayor Cameron noted that there is no doubt that the Sky Waka is significant not only for RAL but to many other operators and businesses who are benefiting from the growth of new visitors it is bringing in to the region.

What we would like to see now is this helping to support the growth of new tourism products and attractions,” he said.

Mayor Cameron added that this year’s Forum was the first for Visit Ruapehu under its new structure as a limited liability company.

“The evolution of Visit Ruapehu from a purely district focused organisation to one that is now playing a leading role in the development of regional tourism working directly with government, regional, national and international tourism partners meant the old Trust structure was no longer fit for purpose,” he said.

While the limited liability structure has necessary and important operational benefits it also helping to attract a deeper pool of potential Directors from a wider range of the visitor and tourism sector.

As a small Regional Tourism Organisation (RTO) with a small, limited budget attracting the best people with the skills, experience, talent and importantly relationships to serve as Directors is critical to Visit Ruapehu’s on-going success.

An excellent example of this is the appointment of Ah-Leen Rayner, Executive General Manager Tourism & Marketing at KiwiRail to the Visit Ruapehu Board.

We are very excited that Ms Rayner has chosen to join the Visit Ruapehu Board and believe the experience and relationships she will bring to the role will make an invaluable contribution,” said Mayor Cameron.

Ms Rayner said that Visit Ruapehu’s strategic, collaborative approach with a focus on ensuring growth is productive, sustainable and inclusive and contributes toward improving the well-being of all New Zealanders is something she is excited to be part of.

“I am looking forward to making a positive contribution to Visit Ruapehu’s journey and helping to continue the forward momentum of tourism within the region,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

RNZ Updates: Police Confirm Criminal Investigation
Speaking at a media conference late this afternoon, deputy police commissioner John Tims said the terms of reference for the investigation will be decided on in the next few days...
Ministry of Health spokesperson Pete Watson said 25 of the 31 people injured by the eruption are in burns units in Christchurch, Hutt Valley, Waikato and Middlemore Hospitals. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 