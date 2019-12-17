Whakaari / White Island – shoreline searches
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 8:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Shoreline searches of Whakaari / White Island have been
hampered by poor weather this morning.
The Police Eagle
helicopter left the mainland about 5.45am to undertake a
further aerial search of the island, however it was forced
to turn back due to the weather.
Conditions are being
assessed to determine the viability of a second attempt by
Eagle or a shoreline search by boat later this
morning.
The Police National Dive Squad is not in the
water today.
Police will continue to release updates as
and when
available.
