Whakaari / White Island – shoreline searches

Shoreline searches of Whakaari / White Island have been hampered by poor weather this morning.

The Police Eagle helicopter left the mainland about 5.45am to undertake a further aerial search of the island, however it was forced to turn back due to the weather.

Conditions are being assessed to determine the viability of a second attempt by Eagle or a shoreline search by boat later this morning.

The Police National Dive Squad is not in the water today.

Police will continue to release updates as and when available.





