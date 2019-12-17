Update on search at Whakaari / White Island
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations
Commander:
The Police Eagle helicopter searched
Taungawaka Bay this afternoon for any sign of the two bodies
still missing following last week’s eruption on Whakaari /
White Island.
The weather around the island today has
hampered efforts, preventing an earlier search by Eagle and
a shoreline search by boat.
Police will continue to focus
on areas from Whakaari / White Island through to the East
Cape based on tidal patterns and as the weather
allows.
The HMNZS Wellington has left the waters off
Whakaari/White Island today and has been deployed to support
a Maritime NZ Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ)
operation.
HMNZS Wellington is not currently required for
the Whakaari/White Island response.
Should the
operational needs change then an assessment of the resources
required would be made at that
time.
