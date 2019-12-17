Update on search at Whakaari / White Island

Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander:

The Police Eagle helicopter searched Taungawaka Bay this afternoon for any sign of the two bodies still missing following last week’s eruption on Whakaari / White Island.

The weather around the island today has hampered efforts, preventing an earlier search by Eagle and a shoreline search by boat.

Police will continue to focus on areas from Whakaari / White Island through to the East Cape based on tidal patterns and as the weather allows.

The HMNZS Wellington has left the waters off Whakaari/White Island today and has been deployed to support a Maritime NZ Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) operation.

HMNZS Wellington is not currently required for the Whakaari/White Island response.

Should the operational needs change then an assessment of the resources required would be made at that time.





