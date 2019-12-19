Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Discount fuel site brings pricing down in Springs Junction

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 12:24 pm
19 December 2019

New discount fuel site brings fuel pricing down in Springs Junction

The opening of a new NPD discount fuel site in Springs Junction has brought fuel prices down significantly for the region and for holiday makers passing through.

NPD has opened its new site today (December 19) with 91 priced at $2.159/litre – 26c cheaper than the existing price in Springs Junction - and diesel at $139.9/litre – 19c lower than previously on offer.

Springs Junction is a significant intersection that connects the major highways between Canterbury, the West Coast, and Nelson.

NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan says the family owned South Island company is concentrating on strengthening supply to smaller communities, together with widening its network in the larger centres.

“Springs Junction will help us in our bid to provide better fuel coverage to motorists through our South Island wide fuel retail network. Sometimes the smaller towns get neglected but our aim at NPD is to bring lower fuel prices to motorists throughout the South Island so that everyone can benefit .”

The new NPD site will be open every day from 6am to 11pm.

With eight refuelling locations, NPD is offering diesel, Regular 91, Premium 95 and 100Plus, its new high-octane performance petrol. 100Plus is one of the highest octane, road legal petrol grades in New Zealand provided by an established fuel retail network.

“Many modern cars benefit from a higher-octane petrol and the special formulation in 100Plus also delivers a number of other benefits for many engines. These can include enhanced performance, improved fuel consumption, reduced emissions and smoother engine operation,” Sheridan says.

NPD Springs Junction features the company’s hallmark large well-lit canopy.

This year NPD has developed 13 new sites throughout the South Island, taking the current total to 70 with the opening of Springs Junction today. Next year it will add 18 more sites as it seeks to bring better fuel deals to more communities throughout the South Island.

