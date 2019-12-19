Update: Whakaari / White Island update
Thursday, 19 December 2019, 5:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Deputy Commissioner John Tims:
The
search for two missing people following last week’s
eruption on Whakaari / White Island continued today.
The recovery effort is now being led by Bay of Plenty
District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor.
The Police Eagle helicopter and Police launch Deodar
have been deployed today to continue their search.
The Dive Squad are still searching around Whakaari /
White Island and shoreline searches have continued.
