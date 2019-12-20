Arrest following Blenheim search warrant

A Blenheim man will appear in court this afternoon on serious methamphetamine-related charges following the discovery of a clandestine lab this week.

Marlborough Police executed a search warrant at a Warwick Street address in Blenheim on Wednesday afternoon.

While at the address, staff noticed a chemical smell and found equipment that was consistent with the setup of a clandestine lab.

One person at the address was taken into custody.

With the assistance of New Zealand Fire and Emergency staff, decontamination procedures were undertaken for the safety of everyone involved.

The Police National Clan Lab team and ESR scientists attended the address on Thursday.

Work has continued at the address this morning and should be concluded later today.

A 30-year-old local man will appear in the Blenheim District Court this afternoon facing several charges relating to possession of methamphetamine and possession of precursor substances for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Further charges are likely to follow.

Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan says Police believe a significant clan lab has how been taken out of production.

"This will have significantly disrupted the supply of methamphetamine to our region and stopped an enormous amount of harm in our community."

