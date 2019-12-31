Name release - Blenheim pedestrian

Police can now name the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in John Street, Blenheim on 27 December.

He was Nikolay Andreev, aged 44. Mr Andreev was a Bulgarian national who had been working in the wine industry in Marlborough.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

A 29-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Blenheim District Court on 6 January 2020.

© Scoop Media

