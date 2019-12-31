Waterfront the focus of tonight's New Year's Eve celebration
Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
It’s all go for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the
Capital City tonight – and a big crowd is expected to
welcome in the 2020s.
Whairepo Lagoon by Frank Kitts Park
on Wellington’s waterfront will be the focus for people
wanting to celebrate the new decade with a night of music,
dancing and fireworks.
We’ll be kicking off at 8pm with
an hour of chart-topping favourites from Electric Avenue The Band, followed by
the kids countdown at 9pm.
Enjoy another hour of all the
songs you love until 10pm, then the Rodger Fox's Wellington Jazz Orchestra
take us to midnight with a 2-hour special of Kiwi
songs.
The short fireworks display at midnight takes place
on Frank Kitts Park, not in the harbour so the best viewing
spot will be from around Whairepo Lagoon.
Food trucks
will be close by in Odlins Plaza if you need a
nibble.
