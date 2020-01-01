UPDATE: Serious Crash - State Highway 27, Patetonga

State Highway 27 between Maungatarata and Tahuna has reopened following an earlier crash.

The crash involving two cars was reported to emergency services at 12.05pm.

Seven people were injured in the crash with one person receiving critical injuries and a second person suffering serious injuries.

The other five people injured in the crash received injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.





© Scoop Media

