Strippers Rights Movement Travels South As Dunedin Strippers Unite

Monday, 6 May 2024, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Fired Up Stilettos

Two strippers have been told there are ‘no shifts’ for them to work following their decision to stand up against unfair working conditions at a Dunedin stripclub. Nine workers at the venue signed a letter after experiencing increased disrespect and unclear communications over the past few months. 

“The way that dancers are spoken to at times is completely inappropriate. The mood and level of sobriety of the manager impacts what rules are upheld or made up on any given night. It’s completely unpredictable and not a fair working environment” states one worker, who wishes to stay anonymous for safety reasons. After being fired one of the workers attempted to have a conversation with the owner, who stated “I can do whatever I want, I don't need to deal with shit from you bitches anymore”. 

According to Wellington based strippers rights movement Fired Up Stilettos, behaviour like this is common in the stripping industry. Fired Up Stilettos was formed after 19 dancers were fired from Calendar Girls Wellington after delivering their own letter about working conditions in January of last year. “It’s been this way since before our movement started, it’s the standard for us. But the workforce is getting stronger, more united and more aware of our rights. We’ve been talking to strippers all over the country who have had enough of being treated like shit” states Fired Up Stilettos organiser Margot Embargot.

Members of Fired Up Stilettos will be traveling to Dunedin this week to put on their first out-of-Wellington strip club event. “These events prove that abusive management is not needed to run a sexy, fun, successful strip club. Not that we should need to prove that.” says Fired Up Stilettos events coordinator Vixen Temple. The event will be held at New Athenaeum Theatre this Friday 10th May.

If you are a stripper dealing with unfair working conditions you can contact Fired Up Stilettos- firedupstilettos@gmail.com instagram: @19firedupstilettos

