Update - search for snorkellers near Wairarapa coast

Sergeant Tony Matheson, Wairarapa Search and Rescue:

The Police National Dive Squad has this evening located two people deceased near Mataikona, off the Wairarapa coast.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe the two deceased are the father and son reported missing after failing to return from a snorkelling trip yesterday.

Police are working to support the family involved, who are distraught at the loss of their loved ones.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search yesterday and today.

Further information regarding the deceased will be released once all necessary notifications have been carried out.

