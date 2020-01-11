Fatal crash, Kopu-Hikuai Road - SH 25A
Saturday, 11 January 2020, 7:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died as a result of the serious crash between
a car and motorcycle on the Kopu-Hikuai Road.
The deceased
was on the motorcycle.
SH 25A remains closed as Police
work at the scene.
Police thank motorists for their
patience and continue to ask them to delay travel or use
alternate
routes.
© Scoop Media
