Update: Missing kayaker, Lake Ellesmere
Monday, 13 January 2020, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The search for a man who failed to return from a kayaking
trip on Lake Ellesmere on Saturday will not resume
today.
This decision was made after an assessment of the
circumstances and the search effort over the past two
days.
It is intended that a further search will be
conducted tomorrow, supported by Coastguard volunteers and a
helicopter.
