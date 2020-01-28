Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Luggate water supply restrictions softened

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

After first being introduced last week, water restrictions will be softened in Luggate today. However, in an effort to decrease peak demand we will be implementing the following:
• Odd numbered street addresses are to use sprinklers and hand held hoses on odd numbered calendar days
• Even numbered houses are to do the same on even numbered calendar days

On their allocated watering days, residents are asked to avoid using hoses during the peak demand period from 4pm to 10pm. On the intervening days water restrictions will remain in place. These are:

• No sprinklers or outdoor hosing
• All irrigation and automatic watering systems are to be switched off
• Watering gardens and lawns is only permitted using a hand-held watering can or bucket filled directly from a tap.

After the initial removal of water restrictions last Thursday, water demand far exceeded supply and the existing and new bores were not able to keep up. With the dry weather and water restrictions it was understandable residents were keen to get some water on their gardens and lawns; however, although it remains hot and dry, residents are encouraged to adhere to the above restrictions and save water where possible.

