West Coast Heavy Rain Event



Met Service have upgraded the severe weather warning from an Orange to Red for Hokitika south to Fiordland.

A further 300 – 450 mm of rain is expected to fall on the West Coast from this evening until 4pm Tuesday. People are advised to keep up with the latest forecasts: https://www.metservice.com/.

This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

An agency briefing has been held at the Westland District Council Emergency Operations Centre this afternoon.

Emergency Management staff are continuing to monitor the situation across the district.

