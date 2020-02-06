Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH3
Thursday, 6 February 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, was reported to
Police around 10:00am.
Initial reports are that one person
has been seriously injured.
The road is currently closed
and motorists can expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit
has been
notified.
© Scoop Media
