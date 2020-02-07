Name release: Mokau crash
Friday, 7 February 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died
yesterday following a crash on SH3 around two kilometres
south of Mokau.
He was Christopher David McKay, 54, of
Hawea.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of
the crash and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the
crash to contact Police on 105 and quote file
200207/8063.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations