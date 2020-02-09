Update - Serious Crash, Ashhurst - Central
Sunday, 9 February 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"One person has died following the motorcycle crash
earlier this afternoon on the Saddle Road. - Update -
serious crash, Ashhurst - Central"
Traffic management
remains in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Motorists should expect continued delays in the
area.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations