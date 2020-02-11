Alpine Aqualand To Reopen Earlier Than Forecast

Alpine Aqualand, the district’s main aquatic facility located at Queenstown Events Centre, will reopen on Monday 16 March after the successful completion of repairs to its ceiling and ventilation system.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Sport and Recreation Manager, Simon Battrick said this was some two weeks earlier than the revised reopening date set in October.

“We’re very pleased with how the work has progressed, especially given the enforced break over the Christmas and New Year period, and delighted to confirm the pools will be open sooner than expected,” he said.

“In particular, I’d like to thank our members and the local community for their patience during the temporary closure. This has been really important work that has ensured the long-term future of Alpine Aqualand”.

“Obviously Arrowtown Memorial Pool doesn’t have the same facilities as Aqualand but we were able to mitigate the closure to some extent by opening Arrowtown more than two months earlier than normal after installing a new heating system. It’s been a great summer season out there with record numbers,” said Mr Battrick.

Arrowtown pool will close for the season on Sunday 15 March to coincide with Alpine Aqualand’s reopening. QLDC Sport and Recreation’s aquatics team is planning a family pool party at Aqualand on Saturday 21 March to celebrate. More details on the day’s activities will be shared nearer the time.

QLDC Swim School will return with its usual intensive classes over the Easter holidays followed by a full schedule of classes starting in Term 2. Online bookings for Term 2 will open on Monday 6 April.

Swim members of Alpine Aqualand will retain their ability to swim at Arrowtown and the pools at Wānaka Recreation Centre at no extra cost, and will continue to have their payments suspended up to 31 March as a gesture of thanks. Similarly, concession card holders will have the validity of their card’s duration extended while Aqualand is closed and can swim at both other facilities at no extra cost.

In addition to these repairs, Council has taken the opportunity to completely replace the floor liner of both the lap and leisure pools, lay an improved flooring surface around the pool hall, complete some remedial works on the hydroslide tower and refresh signage.

“Scheduling this extra investment around the main work has removed the need for our annual pool shutdown usually held in May for routine maintenance and a thorough clean, so the community will be able to keep swimming through that period,” said Mr Battrick.

