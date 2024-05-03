New, Second Southbound On-ramp To Open At Papakura

As part of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project in South Auckland, a new (second) southbound on-ramp at Papakura Interchange has been built over the past 15 months and will open to traffic shortly.

From 5am on Tuesday 7 May, if you are travelling west on Beach Road (from the Papakura side) and want to head south on SH1, you can no longer turn right onto the southbound loop on-ramp. A second new on-ramp has been built so you can turn left off Beach Road onto SH1 to head south.

The existing southbound loop on-ramp at Papakura will continue to be used by southbound motorists approaching the interchange from the Karaka side.

A new shared walking and cycling path has been built on the south side of Beach Road between Chichester Drive and the motorway overbridge and will be opened from Tuesday morning also.

Construction works will continue on Beach Road for several months after the new on-ramp is opened, including building new concrete median islands and laying new asphalt as far as the Elliot Street / Chichester Drive intersection.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.

The SH1 Papakura to Drury project:

This new on-ramp is part of the first stage of works on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project. The first stage (Stage 1A) is currently scheduled for completion in September this year, with final resurfacing in asphalt expected in October.

Construction is expected to begin on the next stage (Stage 1B1) of the project around Drury interchange later this year.

Overall, the SH1 Papakura to Drury project will provide:

· An additional lane in each direction and wide shoulders to future-proof for public transport services between Papakura and Drury

· Interchange improvements at Papakura (including a new southbound on-ramp) and Drury (enabling rail electrification between Papakura and Pukekohe, future-proofing for additional rail lines, and improved safety and access along Great South Road through the interchange)

· 4km of shared walking and cycling pathways alongside the northbound side of SH1 between Papakura and Drury interchanges

· Improved local road connections and access along and across the motorway

· Improved safety features and environmental outcomes.

For more information on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, visit: Papakura ki Pukekura – Papakura to Bombay

