Update: Missing Person In Whanganui

Police searching for missing 53-year-old woman Mary Collinson are appealing to the public for sightings of her vehicle.
It is a green 2008 Mazda 2, registration FDY123.
Anyone with information is advised to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200220/9491.
You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ Police app or at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/update-missing-person-whanganui-0