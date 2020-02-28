Tairāwhiti Leaders Call for Government Support

Tairāwhiti leaders met with East Coast MP Kiri Allan yesterday urging for Government support as the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak continue to be felt in this region.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says the implications for the forestry industry are at a point where resilience is being tested, with more people losing their income and businesses in jeopardy.

“We have come together as a region to respond to this the best we can, but we are now looking to the Government for help. A paper to Cabinet is expected on Monday and we hope following that there will be an announcement and a regional relief package.”

Local agencies are working together to collate information for the Government on the number of people and business effected, training packages or alternative employment options for redundant employees and the longer term impacts.

Along with Kiri Allen, representatives from Meka Whaitiri and Anne Tolley’s offices attended yesterday’s Regional Leaders Governance group meeting.

The group includes Gisborne District Council, Eastland Port, Eastland Group, Eastland Wood Council, Ministry for Social Development, Te Puni Kōkiri, Trust Tairāwhiti and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mayor Stoltz says it is crucial that those in need reach out for support.

“We continue to encourage our community to check on their whanau, friends and neighbours and direct people to support services. The wellbeing of our people remains our primary concern.”

A list of support services available can be found on our website.

© Scoop Media

