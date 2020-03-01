Sought Pair Arrested In Christchurch
Sunday, 1 March 2020, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman from Porirua
who were sought by Police were located and arrested on
Friday.
The pair face 27 charges between them and are
due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, 2
March.
The charges relate primarily to burglary and
dishonesty
offences.
