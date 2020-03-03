Heart Of The City Gives Aucklanders 50 Reasons To Visit The City Centre In The Next Three Months

Don’t let the road cones put you off – Heart of the City gives Aucklanders 50 reasons to visit the city centre in the next three months

Heart of the City is encouraging Aucklanders to come out and experience the exciting things going on in the city centre over the next three months – and not let road cones stand in the way.

The business association has today released a list of 50 reasons to visit the city centre in the next three months – from seeing circus performers at the Auckland Arts Festival and sampling treats at the Fried Chicken Festival, to attending a dance party in the sky at the Skytower and seeing the rooftop of the Auckland Art Gallery transformed into a Japanese izakaya for an exhibition launch.

Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck says the ‘Top 50’ list shows the sheer diversity and volume of exciting things going at a time when there is major construction happening.

“From major festivals to quirky pop-ups and glamorous one-night-only events, our calendar over the next three months alone is bursting with unmissable experiences that can only be had here. And this is just the beginning of a packed year ahead.”

“While we know the road works are a pain, we’ve compiled a list that shows Aucklanders why it’s worth coming out to enjoy and celebrate their city centre.”

Heart of the City is also encouraging Aucklanders to consider the different ways of travelling to the city centre.

“There is always a way to get into the heart of the city – there’s more public transport, which is free for kids under 16 on weekends, as well as cycle ways and multiple e-bike and e-scooter options to get between all the things happening here. And for those who need to drive, there is also affordable parking available in the evenings and on weekends.”

In addition to highlighting one-off events, the ‘Top 50’ list also includes the opening of Commercial Bay – as well as free experiences and family-friendly activities.

Also included in the list are:

· 13 MARCH – Lion King at Silo Park – free outdoor movie screening – Grab a picnic blanket, gather your friends and family and enjoy the latest Lion King movie screened on the silo as part of the Silo Cinema + Weekends Summer Programme

· 4 APRIL – Nepal Festival at Aotea Square – Experience Nepal without stepping foot on a plane. Simply head to Aotea Square for a day of traditional Nepalese food, music, dance and crafts.

· 29 APRIL – 3 MAY – Bright Nights at Viaduct Harbour – See the Viaduct transformed into a visual wonderland of lights and colour for Bright Nights, an immersive (and free) lighting experience on the waterfront.

· 1 – 2 MAY – George FM’s SKY HIGH party at the Sky Tower – Immerse yourself in a 360° house music experience high above the city on top of the Sky Tower. Dubbed “the highest party in the southern hemisphere”, George FM’s SKY HIGH event is one you won’t want to miss.

· 23 MAY – APO 4 Kids at the Auckland Town Hall – Let your little ones groove to classical music – see the instruments of the orchestra come alive at Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra’s APO 4 Kids concert, a narrated and interactive concert for under-sixes.

For the full list of the top 50 reasons to visit Auckland’s city centre in the next three months, visit: www.heartofthecity.co.nz/top-50-reasons-to-visit

