Queenstown Welcomes New Citizens In Largest-ever Ceremony

99 people received their New Zealand citizenship at the Queenstown Lakes District’s largest-ever citizenship ceremony on Tuesday 3 March.

The ceremony, which took place at Queenstown’s Memorial Centre, saw the new citizens enjoy performances by a local waiata group and the Queenstown Primary School choir.

There were 24 different nationalities present including Estonia, Singapore, Italy, Japan, Thailand and India.

The new citizens were provided with a celebratory afternoon tea in fitting kiwiana fashion: 250 lamingtons, 150 sausage rolls, dozens of kiwifruit and many pineapple lumps, jet planes and Minties.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said he was delighted to welcome the new citizens.

“Of all the things I do as Mayor, awarding citizenship is my favourite,” Mayor Boult said.

“It is always a very happy occasion to share with our new citizens such a momentous occasion and to truly welcome them as takata whenua of Aotearoa New Zealand”.

