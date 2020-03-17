Turangawaewae Regatta 2020 Cancelled
Due to escalating concerns about COVID-19, Kiingi Tuheitia today authorised the Turangawaewae Regatta Komiti to cancel the regatta due to be held this Saturday (21 March).
This decision is made in the interests of the health and welfare of the public.
We wish to thank all those who have supported the organisation of regatta this year, including our many vendors, suppliers and entertainers who continue to support our much-loved event.
We look forward to bringing Turangawaewae Regatta 2021 to you all next year.