HB’s Largest Primary Health Provide Hastings Health Centre Moves To GP Phone Consultations

Hawke’s Bay’s largest primary health organisation The Hastings Health Centre has today moved non-urgent, routine appointments to telephone and email consultations for its 30,000 enrolled patients.

HHC chief executive Andrew Lesperance said today the aim is in line with the Royal GP college recommendation to have the majority of patients receiving non-urgent GP consultations over the telephone, with email and support through its Manage My Health online tool.

“We are aiming to do this for the majority of patients and accept that while some people will still need to be seen, this will be arranged ONLY after an initial telephone discussion with your general practice.”

“Our intention is to keep everyone safe through minimising exposure to others,” he said.

“This will ensure our patients receive continued delivery of healthcare services. Our doctors and nursing staff along with their professional teams and management are all working together to ensure the health of our local community is prioritised and kept well.

“Anyone who already has an appointment booked with their family doctor or nurse, will now be contacted and consulted over the telephone in the first instance.”

The Hastings Health Centre Urgent Care service remains open however anyone who arrives will first be screened at the door to ensure their access to the service is appropriate.

“For those at risk patients who qualify for early flu vaccination, the Hastings Health Centre will contact you about immunisation and how to get it as soon as possible.

“At the same time, it is very important to continue to keep the public informed that if you feel unwell, call your health centre first (even if there is a wait to get your call answered), or call the 0800 611 116 healthline number. For corona virus specific information go to www.covid19.got.nz or call 0800 358 5453.”

