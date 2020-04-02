Northland Police Presence Increasing In Far North

Northland Police are aware of recent commentary online and reports in the media relating to some members of the Northland community failing to comply with the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Police have also received a number of complaints from members of the public reporting instances of people breaching the restrictions.

It is critical that every single person complies with the Alert Level 4 restrictions and stays at home.

Those leaving their homes should only be doing so if they are essential workers or if you need to exercise or get essential supplies, such as groceries or medical items.

The number of people out and about in the Kaitaia town centre over the past few days is unacceptable and disappointing.

It is clear that there are a number of people who are leaving their homes for non-essential purposes and failing to follow the restrictions in place.

A number of people have been spoken to by police across Northland and educated about the restrictions.

We have taken further measures by deploying additional staff and increasing our 24/7 Police presence in the Kaitaia area.

Our Police officers will be engaging with the public, educating and encouraging people to comply with the restrictions.

We don’t want to be arresting people for not complying, however further enforcement action may be taken against those who are repeatedly refusing to comply with the restrictions.

Police are working closely with our partners and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

We know the vast majority of Northlanders are doing the right thing and staying at home and we thank you for doing so.

As of this morning there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Northland.

It is everyone’s responsibility to protect our whanau, neighbours and community and stay home, in order to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission and help keep everyone, and particularly our most vulnerable, safe.

Anyone with concerns about people breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions can notify us by completing an online form at 105.police.govt.nz

Further information about the COVID-19 restrictions can be found here: covid19.govt.nz

