Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Police Presence Increasing In Far North

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police are aware of recent commentary online and reports in the media relating to some members of the Northland community failing to comply with the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Police have also received a number of complaints from members of the public reporting instances of people breaching the restrictions.

It is critical that every single person complies with the Alert Level 4 restrictions and stays at home.

Those leaving their homes should only be doing so if they are essential workers or if you need to exercise or get essential supplies, such as groceries or medical items.

The number of people out and about in the Kaitaia town centre over the past few days is unacceptable and disappointing.

It is clear that there are a number of people who are leaving their homes for non-essential purposes and failing to follow the restrictions in place.

A number of people have been spoken to by police across Northland and educated about the restrictions.

We have taken further measures by deploying additional staff and increasing our 24/7 Police presence in the Kaitaia area.

Our Police officers will be engaging with the public, educating and encouraging people to comply with the restrictions.

We don’t want to be arresting people for not complying, however further enforcement action may be taken against those who are repeatedly refusing to comply with the restrictions.

Police are working closely with our partners and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

We know the vast majority of Northlanders are doing the right thing and staying at home and we thank you for doing so.

As of this morning there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Northland.

It is everyone’s responsibility to protect our whanau, neighbours and community and stay home, in order to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission and help keep everyone, and particularly our most vulnerable, safe.

Anyone with concerns about people breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions can notify us by completing an online form at 105.police.govt.nz

Further information about the COVID-19 restrictions can be found here: covid19.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Changes Hitting The Economy, Work, And The Benefit System

The economy may be falling like a rock but it hasn’t hit the bottom of the well yet, here or anywhere else. Time is so stretched – early March feels like a distant country – that planning rationally for what the economy might look like in two, three, six months or a year feels more like an exercise in science fantasy. Treasury projections have never been particularly reliable (too rosy by far, usually) but they’re what we’ve got right now. In the foreseeable… will unemployment really be in double figures and/or up to one third of the entire work force? Yes, quite possibly... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 