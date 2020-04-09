Easter Fears: Concern The Easter Holiday Might Be Tipping Point For The So Far Resilient Kiwis
Overnight research from Opinion Compare reveals that while the majority of the population have adapted to lockdown life and generally positive about their current circumstances, 77% are worried that others will break Level 4 rules during the Easter period. A nationally representative survey of n=693 New Zealanders 18+ conducted on the 8th of April identified while our concerns about the lockdown period are on the decline, it’s what other people might do, where concerns are elevated.
Table 1: Concerns During Lockdown Period
|WEEK 1
|WEEK 2
|WEEK 3
|Catching COVID-19
|49%
|50%
|38%
|Being stuck indoors
|36%
|26%
|30%
|Lack of exercise
|36%
|27%
|31%
|Being annoyed by your partner / people you live with
|35%
|23%
|30%
|Being unable to pay bills / mortgage / rent, etc
|32%
|27%
|26%
|Broadband coverage and quality with some many people at home
|29%
|18%
|16%
|Annoying your partner / people you live with
|27%
|19%
|26%
|Not having enough things to do
|25%
|15%
|18%
|Missing large social gatherings
|22%
|12%
|16%
|Running out of food
|18%
|14%
|11%
|Not having sport to watch
|13%
|11%
|10%
|Bored children
|12%
|9%
|14%
|Working from home
|12%
|11%
|12%
|Running out of toilet paper
|4%
|2%
|1%
|Spending time with the children
|2%
|2%
|5%
There have been positives in the lockdown with the average Kiwi adapting well to the new circumstances and agreeing that they’ve enjoyed the quality time with the people they’ve been in lockdown with.
Table: Attitude Agreement
|TOTAL POPULATION
|% AGREE
|I’ve adapted well to lockdown
|82%
|It’s been nice to enjoy quality time with the family / friends / housemates
|51%
|It’s been fun finding new ways to keep socially connected
|36%
However, there’s concern about both the short term and long term implications
|TOTAL POPULATION
|% AGREE
|I worry about the long term implications of Covid-19
|82%
|I’m concerned with Easter that other people might break Level 4 rules
|77%
Parents are starting to feel the impact, with 2 in 5 Kiwi households struggling to keep their children entertained.
|PARENTS WITH KIDS LIVING IN HOUSEHOLD
|% AGREE
|My kids are starting to go stir crazy
|47%
|I’m struggling to keep my kids entertained
|40%
It appears that baking, exercising and gardening is what we’re doing more of when it comes to Week 3 in Lockdown – when asked activities the Kiwi population have done more or / less of / or the same; it’s baking that tops the list of what households are doing more of – a 13% increase from Week 2.
Table 2: What we’re doing more of during Lockdown
|DOING MORE OF
|WEEK 2
|WEEK 3
|CHANGE
|Used a food delivery service
|7%
|8%
|+1%
|Watched a streaming service
|37%
|44%
|+7%
|Spent time in the garden
|31%
|42%
|+11%
|Exercised
|22%
|33%
|+11%
|Called friends and family
|59%
|56%
|-3%
|Spent time on your own
|32%
|30%
|-2%
|Read a book
|20%
|19%
|-1%
|Visited Government websites
|44%
|48%
|+4%
|Watched the news
|56%
|50%
|-6%
|Purchased clothes online
|1%
|3%
|+2%
|Drank alcohol
|13%
|17%
|+4%
|Spent time on social media
|47%
|47%
|0%
|Baked
|27%
|40%
|+13%
|Visited the supermarket
|6%
|9%
|+3%
Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said “what we’ve uncovered in Week 3 is while there’s still the resilience and stoicism that we can be proud of, there’s concern that others might waiver in their resolute stance. Easter is challenging for people and while they might take the nimbysim approach and express their concerns about what others might do in the upcoming days, this could very well be a reflection of what they’re wanting to do themselves.”
About Opinion Compare
Opinion Compare is the research arm of NZ Compare and offers an independent and affordable way to deliver Kiwi opinions into NZ business decision makers. We created Opinion Compare for brands and agencies operating in NZ because poorly informed decisions can lead to costly mistakes. We provide a range of ways to get the insights you require. Traditional qualitative and quantitative research methodologies are covered as well as new and different approaches if required. We’re passionate about creating a world where consumer opinions help shape and deliver better products and services for everyone.