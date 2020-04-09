Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Easter Fears: Concern The Easter Holiday Might Be Tipping Point For The So Far Resilient Kiwis

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Opinion Compare

Overnight research from Opinion Compare reveals that while the majority of the population have adapted to lockdown life and generally positive about their current circumstances, 77% are worried that others will break Level 4 rules during the Easter period. A nationally representative survey of n=693 New Zealanders 18+ conducted on the 8th of April identified while our concerns about the lockdown period are on the decline, it’s what other people might do, where concerns are elevated.

Table 1: Concerns During Lockdown Period

 WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3
Catching COVID-1949%50%38%
Being stuck indoors36%26%30%
Lack of exercise36%27%31%
Being annoyed by your partner / people you live with35%23%30%
Being unable to pay bills / mortgage / rent, etc32%27%26%
Broadband coverage and quality with some many people at home29%18%16%
Annoying your partner / people you live with27%19%26%
Not having enough things to do25%15%18%
Missing large social gatherings22%12%16%
Running out of food18%14%11%
Not having sport to watch13%11%10%
Bored children12%9%14%
Working from home12%11%12%
Running out of toilet paper4%2%1%
Spending time with the children2%2%5%

There have been positives in the lockdown with the average Kiwi adapting well to the new circumstances and agreeing that they’ve enjoyed the quality time with the people they’ve been in lockdown with.

Table: Attitude Agreement

TOTAL POPULATION% AGREE
I’ve adapted well to lockdown82%
It’s been nice to enjoy quality time with the family / friends / housemates51%
It’s been fun finding new ways to keep socially connected36%

However, there’s concern about both the short term and long term implications

TOTAL POPULATION% AGREE
I worry about the long term implications of Covid-1982%
I’m concerned with Easter that other people might break Level 4 rules77%

Parents are starting to feel the impact, with 2 in 5 Kiwi households struggling to keep their children entertained.

PARENTS WITH KIDS LIVING IN HOUSEHOLD% AGREE
My kids are starting to go stir crazy47%
I’m struggling to keep my kids entertained40%

It appears that baking, exercising and gardening is what we’re doing more of when it comes to Week 3 in Lockdown – when asked activities the Kiwi population have done more or / less of / or the same; it’s baking that tops the list of what households are doing more of – a 13% increase from Week 2.

Table 2: What we’re doing more of during Lockdown

DOING MORE OFWEEK 2WEEK 3CHANGE
Used a food delivery service7%8%+1%
Watched a streaming service37%44%+7%
Spent time in the garden31%42%+11%
Exercised22%33%+11%
Called friends and family59%56%-3%
Spent time on your own32%30%-2%
Read a book20%19%-1%
Visited Government websites44%48%+4%
Watched the news56%50%-6%
Purchased clothes online1%3%+2%
Drank alcohol13%17%+4%
Spent time on social media47%47%0%
Baked27%40%+13%
Visited the supermarket6%9%+3%

Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said “what we’ve uncovered in Week 3 is while there’s still the resilience and stoicism that we can be proud of, there’s concern that others might waiver in their resolute stance. Easter is challenging for people and while they might take the nimbysim approach and express their concerns about what others might do in the upcoming days, this could very well be a reflection of what they’re wanting to do themselves.”

About Opinion Compare

Opinion Compare is the research arm of NZ Compare and offers an independent and affordable way to deliver Kiwi opinions into NZ business decision makers. We created Opinion Compare for brands and agencies operating in NZ because poorly informed decisions can lead to costly mistakes. We provide a range of ways to get the insights you require. Traditional qualitative and quantitative research methodologies are covered as well as new and different approaches if required. We’re passionate about creating a world where consumer opinions help shape and deliver better products and services for everyone.

