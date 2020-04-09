Easter Fears: Concern The Easter Holiday Might Be Tipping Point For The So Far Resilient Kiwis

Overnight research from Opinion Compare reveals that while the majority of the population have adapted to lockdown life and generally positive about their current circumstances, 77% are worried that others will break Level 4 rules during the Easter period. A nationally representative survey of n=693 New Zealanders 18+ conducted on the 8th of April identified while our concerns about the lockdown period are on the decline, it’s what other people might do, where concerns are elevated.

Table 1: Concerns During Lockdown Period

WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 Catching COVID-19 49% 50% 38% Being stuck indoors 36% 26% 30% Lack of exercise 36% 27% 31% Being annoyed by your partner / people you live with 35% 23% 30% Being unable to pay bills / mortgage / rent, etc 32% 27% 26% Broadband coverage and quality with some many people at home 29% 18% 16% Annoying your partner / people you live with 27% 19% 26% Not having enough things to do 25% 15% 18% Missing large social gatherings 22% 12% 16% Running out of food 18% 14% 11% Not having sport to watch 13% 11% 10% Bored children 12% 9% 14% Working from home 12% 11% 12% Running out of toilet paper 4% 2% 1% Spending time with the children 2% 2% 5%

There have been positives in the lockdown with the average Kiwi adapting well to the new circumstances and agreeing that they’ve enjoyed the quality time with the people they’ve been in lockdown with.

Table: Attitude Agreement

TOTAL POPULATION % AGREE I’ve adapted well to lockdown 82% It’s been nice to enjoy quality time with the family / friends / housemates 51% It’s been fun finding new ways to keep socially connected 36%

However, there’s concern about both the short term and long term implications

TOTAL POPULATION % AGREE I worry about the long term implications of Covid-19 82% I’m concerned with Easter that other people might break Level 4 rules 77%

Parents are starting to feel the impact, with 2 in 5 Kiwi households struggling to keep their children entertained.

PARENTS WITH KIDS LIVING IN HOUSEHOLD % AGREE My kids are starting to go stir crazy 47% I’m struggling to keep my kids entertained 40%

It appears that baking, exercising and gardening is what we’re doing more of when it comes to Week 3 in Lockdown – when asked activities the Kiwi population have done more or / less of / or the same; it’s baking that tops the list of what households are doing more of – a 13% increase from Week 2.

Table 2: What we’re doing more of during Lockdown

DOING MORE OF WEEK 2 WEEK 3 CHANGE Used a food delivery service 7% 8% +1% Watched a streaming service 37% 44% +7% Spent time in the garden 31% 42% +11% Exercised 22% 33% +11% Called friends and family 59% 56% -3% Spent time on your own 32% 30% -2% Read a book 20% 19% -1% Visited Government websites 44% 48% +4% Watched the news 56% 50% -6% Purchased clothes online 1% 3% +2% Drank alcohol 13% 17% +4% Spent time on social media 47% 47% 0% Baked 27% 40% +13% Visited the supermarket 6% 9% +3%

Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said “what we’ve uncovered in Week 3 is while there’s still the resilience and stoicism that we can be proud of, there’s concern that others might waiver in their resolute stance. Easter is challenging for people and while they might take the nimbysim approach and express their concerns about what others might do in the upcoming days, this could very well be a reflection of what they’re wanting to do themselves.”

