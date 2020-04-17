Tenacity Leads To Arrest Of Wanted Man

A 24-year-old man is in custody facing a raft of charges after a Police investigation led to his arrest today.

The man, who is from the Kopu-Hikuai area, was wanted in relation to a breach of conditions about three months ago.

He has 10 active charges, including wounding, kidnapping, and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

The man has known gang links and had been actively avoiding Police.

The investigation led to a Waiwera Street, Kawhia address where the man was arrested by the AOS without incident at about 6.30am.

He is next due to appear in court on 20 April.

Eastern Waikato Area Commander Acting Inspector Matt Cranshaw says the thorough investigation and subsequent arrest demonstrate Police’s determination to hold offenders to account.

“I would like to commend all those who put in quint-essential work to locate this individual and ensure he is put before the courts. We hope the community is reassured that we are working tirelessly to target those who are causing harm in our society.”

