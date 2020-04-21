Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tairāwhiti Ahead Of The Game With ‘shovel-ready’ Projects

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Gisborne District Council has continued to focus on securing Government funding for infrastructure projects, to the tune of $200 million, to stimulate the district’s economy after restrictions lift.

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said all the projects Council put forward to Government for funding were ready to start, and were local infrastructure ventures.

“Off the back of our successful Provincial Growth Fund initiatives we’re in a really good position to deliver what we say we are going to do. We have nine projects that are ‘shovel-ready’, that will provide immense benefits to the public and the region,” she said.

“The majority of them are key infrastructure projects, already provided for in our plans and will be a massive boost to the local economy through job creation and support for whānau affected by the lock down.

“We’ve done a lot of work already and we’re in an excellent position in that we can start work if the funding arrives.”

Ms Thatcher Swann said Council had followed four criteria: that the projects would create jobs; that they were ready to start; that they would bring infrastructure benefits to the public and region; and that the overall benefits and risks had already been assessed.

GDC’s projects are:

1. Redevelopment of the Olympic Pool Complex.

2. Wastewater treatment plant upgrades for both the Gisborne city and Te Karaka township

3. Three Waters Healthy Homes Programme: residential stormwater improvement scheme

4. Three Waters Healthy Homes Programme: residential wastewater improvement scheme

5. Waipaoa River Flood Control Scheme: construction of stopbanks that protect horticultural land and Gisborne city

6. Managed Aquifer Recharge of the Makauri Aquifer

7. Tairāwhiti Historic Wharves

8. East Coast township upgrades

9. 1000-year walkway bridge

Ms Thatcher Swann said in addition, Council was supporting reinstatement of the Tūranga ki Wairoa section of the Palmerston North to Gisborne railway line, although Council was not leading that project.

“This is much-needed investment to boost our economy and forms part of an overarching approach for what our region needs. We are really excited about the possibilities,” she said.

“We are ready to move into an exciting new future. This of course depends on central government investment into our region.”

Meanwhile, a decision will be made on Thursday after a full Council Zoom meeting around the setting of the 2020/21 rates with a decision around that released soon after.

