Fox Street Trails Opening On Tuesday

There’s good news coming for the region’s keen mountain bikers.

Gisborne District Council Emergency Coordination Centre group controller Dave Wilson has confirmed the popular Mountain Bike Park at the Whataupoko Reserve in Fox Street will open on Tuesday (April 28) when New Zealand moves to COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

However, the news comes with a caution. “Now is not the time to hit that new step-up jump you’ve been thinking about trying,” says Mr Wilson. “If we have accidents we will look at closing it again. People need to remember to ride to their ability, keep that 2m social distancing and stay safe.”

The park was closed in late March, aligning with national guidelines to keep people safe during the COVID-19 lockdown - particularly those who work in emergency services who expose themselves and families when attending to call-outs.

“I am sure a lot of families will be looking forward to get out on those trails once again, but just please make sure you ride safe and look after one another,” says Council’s director of liveable communities Andrew White.

