Police Make Arrest Following Fatal Crash, Papatoetoe

Police investigating an alleged fatal hit and run incident in Papatoetoe in March have today made an arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh, Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit Officer in Charge, says the incident was reported to Police around 10pm on Friday 8 March.

“At the time of the crash, the driver of the vehicle involved immediately left the area following the collision.

“Sadly, 14-year-old male pedestrian Kaea Conan Matua, from Papatoetoe, died at the scene.”

Detective Senior Sergeant McIntosh says a vehicle was located a short time later and an investigation to identify the driver has been ongoing since.

“Police have been making enquiries into the incident in the weeks following the crash and as a result, have today arrested a 30-year-old woman.”

The woman was charged this morning with excess breath alcohol, failing to stop and ascertain injury, and driving in a dangerous manner.

“She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday 2 May 2024. Detective Senior Sergeant McIntosh says Police hope this arrest brings some

closure to the victim’s family.

“We extend our condolences to Kaea’s friends and whānau who are understandably devastated at what happened on that Friday night.”

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

