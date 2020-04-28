Try A Little Kindness - Showing Kindness With The Sharing Of Food During COVID-19

Wright Family Foundation, Everybody Eats and Blue Light - Try a Little Kindness

A partnership between three well-known New Zealand organisations will ensure meals are delivered to vulnerable families in South Auckland during Alert Levels 2 and 3 as part of their new collaboration ‘Try a Little Kindness’.

The project, named after a Glen Campbell song, was the idea of Wright Family Foundation founder Chloe Wright in response to the hardship experienced by some families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation has joined forces with Blue Light Ventures, a charity that works in partnership with the police to deliver an extensive range of youth programmes and activities, and Everybody Eats, an organisation aimed at reducing food waste, food poverty and social isolation in New Zealand.

With the first meals to be delivered tomorrow, Chloe says this is a moment in time when we can really show kindness and understanding through the sharing of food.

“In simple terms this is about getting food to families who need it. But the ready-made meals will be accompanied by notes and a recipe, to show people how to recreate the dishes with ease.

“Looking to the future, this is about encouraging good nutrition, confidence, self-reliance, resilience, and skill. Food is also too often wasted and for many it’s difficult to prepare something tasty and nutritious among life’s other challenges.”

The meals will be made in Nick Loosley’s Everybody Eats kitchen as it is currently not being used due to Alert Level 3 restrictions. Thirty families will be delivered meals to feed up to six people per household three times per week.

“Chloe contacted me during lockdown and it all fell into place,” says Nick. “Everybody Eats is a pay-as-you feel dining concept where we fill bellies, not bins. This project with Wright Family Foundation and Blue Light feels right – we are rescuing food and cooking it ready for those who need it most.”

The team at Blue Light Ventures is the other piece of the puzzle, providing knowledge about families in need and the volunteers to safely deliver the food.

“Blue Light shares the vision of this project, bringing food and support to families in need. Kids, cops and communities, that’s what we’re about,” says Blue Light CEO Rod Bell.

The simple meals will be cooked and packaged with shopping lists and simple recipes with nutritional information.

“It’s going to look like a gift, which it is,” says Chloe. “The Wright Family Foundation supports those who dream of a better future. We dream, we share, we learn, we grow.

“I am sure this is the first in many collaborations between the three organisations, as we work together to support people through these unprecedented times.”

© Scoop Media

