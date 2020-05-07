Serious crash - Sandspit Road, Warkworth - Waitematā

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Sandspit Road, Warkworth.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported shortly before 10am.

Both drivers have received serious injuries and are being transported to hospital, with one of those injured being airlifted.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and cordons are in place on Sandspit Road at its intersections with Matakana Road and Sharp Road.

The cordons are expected to remain for a couple of hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

