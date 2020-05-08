Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kerbside Recycling Collection To Resume In The Capital

Friday, 8 May 2020, 10:40 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Kerbside recycling collection will resume in Wellington on Tuesday 12 May, but the scenarios will differ depending on the Government’s Alert Level status announcement this Monday.

If the Government announces a shift to Level 2, kerbside recycling collections and recycling processing will resume.

However, if the announcement is an extended Level 3, the regional sorting facility will remain closed. This means it will not be possible to process recycling, but for those who want to put their stockpiled recycling out for collection, our contractors will be restarting their collection services. Any recyclable material collected at Level 3 will be disposed of at the Southern Landfill as there is nowhere for these materials to be safely stockpiled in the meantime.

Regardless of Alert Level 3 or 2:

· Collections will be on the same days and the same recyclable items will be picked up as they were prior to lockdown, as stated on the recycling calendar.

o Except where collections would usually be on Monday 11 May, these will be collected on Saturday 16 May to ensure they don’t miss out. Please check our website for the correct collection days.

· Only official receptacles (green/clear recycling bags, recycling wheelie bins and glass crates) will be collected. The exception to this is that neatly bundled cardboard will be collected if placed besides recycling bags or wheelie bins.

· Free packs of recycling bag deliveries will restart, for those households that usually receive them, with an estimated distribution time of 6 weeks.

We will also be able to recycle collected glass as we have worked with our contractors to enable this material to be sent to Auckland for processing without any physical contact with staff.

Recycling has had the highest amount of queries out of every Wellington City Council service since lockdown started, so it’s good to be heading in the right direction, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“We received a lot of feedback from residents throughout Alert Level 4 and Level 3 who felt that we should have continued collections throughout these levels. The priority was the health and safety of our staff, contractors and manual hand sorters at the recycling plant. With the reducing trend of the virus spread, particularly in Wellington, our collectors feel more confident in being able to collect safely at this point.

“If you don’t want to have your recycling collected and taken to landfill if Level 3 is extended, please continue to hold onto it if possible until Level 2, when the recycling sorting plant will open.”

At Level 2, the processing plant in Wellington will reopen, so collections will be taken to the facility in Seaview. We are expecting high levels of materials, and if the plant is inundated, trucks will be directed to landfill until levels subside to be more manageable. If you have a lot of recycling, putting it out in stages will help us to manage volumes.

Waste Minimisation portfolio lead, Councillor Laurie Foon, says while it’s good news that recycling collections will be starting soon, the goal is to not need recycling collections at all.

“The COVID-19 lockdown has made many people more aware of the amount of recycling they have, as the stockpiles don’t lie! We need to look at better ways to reduce waste and recycling – minimising food scraps, packaging and containers is an easy way to start.

“Since Alert Level 3, more of Wellington’s bulk stores have been operating. The public can order online and pick-up from the stores in their reusable, sterilised glass jars.

“Now’s also the perfect time to set up your own composting system if you have room – a bokashi, worm farm or compost bin is a great way to use up scraps. You can even put ripped paper and cardboard, including pizza boxes, into your compost bin or use it for new garden beds or mulching around trees.”

Monday suburbs:

· Khandallah (north)

· Broadmeadows

· Johnsonville

· Churton Park

· Newlands

· Paparangi

· Woodridge

· Grenada Village

· Tawa

· Grenada North

· Takapu

· Glenside

If you are in these suburbs, your collection day will be moved from Monday 11 May to Saturday 16 May.

For Johnsonville or Newlands, please check our recycling calendar to find out whether your collection is your glass crate or your wheelie bin/recycling bags.

For Tawa, please double check if this change relates to your street.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hype Around The TransTasman Bubble, And Microsoft

Arguably, one of the more irresponsible things the government could do right now would be to throw the doors wide open to non-essential travel next week at Level Two – as the tourism industry is demanding. Such a decision could easily crash our newly minted system of contact tracing, just when the shift to Level Two will be putting its national capacity to the test. Could the country really rely on hard-pressed tourism operators to run their own effective systems of contact tracing of their customers? Hmmm... More>>

 

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 