Name Release: Te Anau Homicide

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

Police can now release the name of the woman who was found deceased at a Te Anau address on Friday 15 May.

She was Shirley Alaina Reedy, 52, of Balclutha.

A 52-year-old man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Saturday 16 May charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody without plea until 9 June.

We can confirm the pair, who were visitors to Te Anau, were known to one another.

The investigation team is not seeking anyone else in relation to Shirley's death.

We appreciate this incident has been unsettling for some local Te Anau residents.

As a consequence we want to acknowledge both the Te Anau and wider communities.

