$2.4m Restrained Following Waikato Police Operation

Property and shares valued at over $2.4m have been restrained by Waikato Police today following the termination of an operation targeting the sale and supply of cannabis in Hamilton.

The assets were restrained under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 following an investigation by Police’s Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit.

The assets restrained are linked to a senior Tribal Huk gang member and an associate of that person.

In addition to the restraint of assets a 49-year-old man was arrested today and has been charged with possession of cannabis.

“There are members of the Tribal Huk gang that have a long association and involvement with the sale, supply and distribution of cannabis in the Waikato area over a number of years.

Their activities are exploiting vulnerable people in our communities.

They are causing harm to individuals and communities and profiting from it,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay, officer in charge of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit.

Between 2017 and 2019 police conducted eight search warrants at addresses linked to the Tribal Huk gang.

On each occasion cannabis was located and gang members or associates were arrested and charged with offences related to the sale and supply of cannabis.

“Organised crime is all about money, and Police is focussed on targeting the proceeds of that crime.

When criminals are deprived of their ill-gotten assets this also impacts on their influence in the community” said Kay

Nationally in the last 18 months the Police Asset Recovery Unit has restrained assets with an estimated value of $124m.

Assets restrained include funds in bank accounts, real estate, cash, vehicles, e-currency and jewellery.

About 80 per cent of all restrained assets stem from drugs, gangs and organised crime.

© Scoop Media

