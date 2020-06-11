Police Search For Missing Person In New Lynn

Police are appealing to the public to help find Matasavii Levao, who went missing from his home in New Lynn yesterday morning.

The 70-year-old left his home about 7am yesterday for a walk, and has not returned since.

He is known to go on regular walks to the Waikumete Cemetery in Glen Eden to visit the graves of his loved ones.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety and well-being, and urge anyone who may have seen him to contact Police immediately.

He is described as 172cm tall and of slim build with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue puffer jacket and grey track pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 111 immediately.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, on the NZ Police app or at: https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-search-missing-

© Scoop Media

