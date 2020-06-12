Council Pools Free Off-peak In Response To Covid-19

In response to those financially affected during Covid-19, Wellington City Council is offering free swimming during off-peak times across all five pools from 15-30 June.

The benefits of swimming are numerous, so this will be a welcome move for many members of the community says Sport & Recreation Portfolio Lead, Councillor Simon Woolf.

“Swimming is an easily accessible fitness activity which can help with cardiovascular systems, weight loss, muscle strength and building endurance, it reduces stress, boosts immunity, is safe during pregnancy, and is suitable for all ages.

“Also, it’s important from a social and community point of view – and it’s fun!”

Mayor Andy Foster says this is a great initiative now that life is essentially getting back to normal.

“Swimming was one of the main activities affected during the Covid-19 lockdown, and now the pools are open and physical isolation is no longer a barrier, Wellingtonians are making up for lost time by heading back to our pools.

“We’re making it easier for those financially impacted by the lockdown by removing fees for a couple of weeks during off-peak times – we know this will be a welcome incentive to go swimming and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits it offers during a difficult time for many.”

The initiative covers entry to the pools at the following times:

· Free lane swimming: Mon-Fri,10am – 2pm at Karori, Freyberg, Tawa, Keith Spry Pools, Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre (WRAC)

· Free recreational swimming: Sat-Sun, 2pm – 7pm at Karori, WRAC, Tawa, & Keith Spry Pools. (Excludes Freyberg Pool which is open for lane swimming only).

SwimWell swimming lessons have resumed, with lessons reduced to $5 each (usually ranging from $10.80-$15.50) until end of Term 2 (3 July).

Karori children’s pool will be closed during this time due to maintenance work, Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre spray pool will be closed for maintenance work until Saturday 20 June, and charges will still apply for spa, saunas, steam rooms where these services are available.

