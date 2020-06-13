Serious Crash, Hawera
Saturday, 13 June 2020, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after running
into the path of a Police vehicle in Taranaki
overnight.
The incident occurred on Glover Road in
Hawera about 12.20am.
Two officers in the vehicle were
uninjured and administered first aid at the scene before the
man was flown to Hawera Hospital and then on to Wellington
Hospital.
Acting District Commander Inspector Ross
McKay says the patrol car was responding to a nearby callout
but was not undertaking urgent duty driving.
“An
investigation is underway and Police are speaking to a
number of witnesses.
“The staff involved are being
provided support and the IPCA will be notified,” he
says.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>